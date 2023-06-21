Keibert Ruiz Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Cardinals - June 21
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Keibert Ruiz (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Washington Nationals face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Miles Mikolas. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Cardinals.
Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Discover More About This Game
Keibert Ruiz At The Plate
- Ruiz has nine doubles, eight home runs and 15 walks while hitting .240.
- Ruiz has gotten at least one hit in 56.9% of his games this season (33 of 58), with at least two hits 15 times (25.9%).
- He has gone deep in 12.1% of his games this year, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Ruiz has driven in a run in 21 games this year (36.2%), including five games with more than one RBI (8.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 16 games this season (27.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|29
|.236
|AVG
|.243
|.281
|OBP
|.320
|.349
|SLG
|.426
|8
|XBH
|9
|2
|HR
|6
|11
|RBI
|17
|11/4
|K/BB
|8/11
|0
|SB
|0
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff ranks 21st in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals have a 4.43 team ERA that ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to allow 72 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in the league.
- The Cardinals are sending Mikolas (4-4) to the mound for his 16th start of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.36 ERA and 63 strikeouts through 86 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Friday, the righty threw six innings against the New York Mets, allowing six earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 34-year-old ranks 50th in ERA (4.36), 53rd in WHIP (1.362), and 59th in K/9 (6.5).
