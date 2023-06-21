On Wednesday, Keibert Ruiz (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Washington Nationals face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Miles Mikolas. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Miles Mikolas TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Keibert Ruiz At The Plate

Ruiz has nine doubles, eight home runs and 15 walks while hitting .240.

Ruiz has gotten at least one hit in 56.9% of his games this season (33 of 58), with at least two hits 15 times (25.9%).

He has gone deep in 12.1% of his games this year, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.

Ruiz has driven in a run in 21 games this year (36.2%), including five games with more than one RBI (8.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 16 games this season (27.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 29 .236 AVG .243 .281 OBP .320 .349 SLG .426 8 XBH 9 2 HR 6 11 RBI 17 11/4 K/BB 8/11 0 SB 0

Cardinals Pitching Rankings