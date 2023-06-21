The Washington Nationals, including Lane Thomas (.350 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Miles Mikolas and the St. Louis Cardinals at Nationals Park, Wednesday at 4:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Cardinals.

Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Stadium: Nationals Park

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Lane Thomas At The Plate

Thomas has 81 hits and an OBP of .340, both of which rank first among Washington hitters this season.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 22nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 63rd and he is 30th in slugging.

Thomas is batting .350 with two homers during his last outings and is on an eight-game hitting streak.

In 78.9% of his 71 games this season, Thomas has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 20 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 11 games this season (15.5%), leaving the park in 3.6% of his chances at the plate.

In 35.2% of his games this year, Thomas has tallied at least one RBI. In nine of those games (12.7%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 39 of 71 games this year, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.

Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 33 .308 AVG .272 .348 OBP .331 .559 SLG .419 21 XBH 11 7 HR 4 24 RBI 12 31/8 K/BB 45/10 6 SB 1

Cardinals Pitching Rankings