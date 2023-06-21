Wednesday's contest at Nationals Park has the Washington Nationals (27-45) taking on the St. Louis Cardinals (31-43) at 4:05 PM ET (on June 21). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-4 victory for the Nationals, so it should be a tight matchup.

The probable pitchers are Miles Mikolas (4-4) for the Cardinals and Trevor Williams (3-4) for the Nationals.

Nationals vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Nationals Park in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: MASN

Nationals vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Nationals 6, Cardinals 5.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Cardinals

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

Nationals Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have posted a mark of 2-8.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Washington and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

The Nationals have covered the runline in the one of their previous 10 games that had a set runline.

The Nationals have been underdogs in 66 games this season and have come away with the win 24 times (36.4%) in those contests.

This season, Washington has been victorious 14 times in 37 chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Nationals have a 42.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for Washington is the No. 25 offense in baseball, scoring 4.2 runs per game (299 total runs).

The Nationals have the 26th-ranked ERA (4.74) in the majors this season.

Nationals Schedule