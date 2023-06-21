How to Watch the Nationals vs. Cardinals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 21
Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals square off against the Washington Nationals and starter Trevor Williams on Wednesday at 4:05 PM ET at Nationals Park.
Nationals vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: MASN
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Nationals have hit just 54 homers this season, which ranks 29th in the league.
- Washington ranks 24th in the majors with a .389 team slugging percentage.
- The Nationals have a team batting average of .261 this season, which ranks sixth among MLB teams.
- Washington ranks 25th in the majors with 299 total runs scored this season.
- The Nationals have the 17th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.319).
- No team has fewer strikeouts this season than the Nationals, who have struck out only seven times per game on average.
- Washington averages just 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in the majors.
- Washington has the 26th-ranked ERA (4.74) in the majors this season.
- The Nationals have a combined WHIP of 1.478 as a pitching staff, which is third-worst in baseball this season.
Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Nationals will send Williams (3-4) to the mound for his 15th start this season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Friday, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings while giving up five earned runs on seven hits in a matchup with the Miami Marlins.
- He has started 14 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in two of them.
- In 14 starts this season, Williams has lasted five or more innings 11 times, with an average of five innings per appearance.
- He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 14 chances this season.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Nationals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/16/2023
|Marlins
|L 6-5
|Home
|Trevor Williams
|Sandy Alcantara
|6/17/2023
|Marlins
|L 5-2
|Home
|Jake Irvin
|Braxton Garrett
|6/18/2023
|Marlins
|L 4-2
|Home
|Patrick Corbin
|Jesús Luzardo
|6/19/2023
|Cardinals
|L 8-6
|Home
|Josiah Gray
|Jack Flaherty
|6/20/2023
|Cardinals
|L 9-3
|Home
|MacKenzie Gore
|Jordan Montgomery
|6/21/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Trevor Williams
|Miles Mikolas
|6/22/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Jake Irvin
|Tommy Henry
|6/23/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Patrick Corbin
|Joe Musgrove
|6/24/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Josiah Gray
|Michael Wacha
|6/25/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|MacKenzie Gore
|Seth Lugo
|6/26/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Trevor Williams
|Luis Castillo
