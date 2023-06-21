The St. Louis Cardinals (31-43) will look to Jordan Walker, currently on a 13-game hitting streak, against the Washington Nationals (27-45) at 4:05 PM ET on Wednesday, at Nationals Park.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cardinals will send Miles Mikolas (4-4) to the mound, while Trevor Williams (3-4) will get the nod for the Nationals.

Nationals vs. Cardinals Pitcher Matchup Info

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Mikolas - STL (4-4, 4.36 ERA) vs Williams - WSH (3-4, 4.50 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Trevor Williams

Williams gets the start for the Nationals, his 15th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.50 ERA and 54 strikeouts over 70 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Friday, the righty threw 4 1/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, giving up five earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

In 14 games this season, the 31-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.50, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .271 against him.

Williams is looking to record his third quality start of the season.

Williams has put up 11 starts this year that he pitched five or more innings.

In two of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Miles Mikolas

Mikolas (4-4) will take to the mound for the Cardinals and make his 16th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Friday, when he threw six innings against the New York Mets, giving up six earned runs while allowing eight hits.

The 34-year-old has pitched in 15 games this season with an ERA of 4.36, a 3.5 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.362.

In 15 starts this season, he's earned five quality starts.

Mikolas will look to finish five or more innings for the eighth start in a row.

He has made 15 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

The 34-year-old ranks 50th in ERA (4.36), 53rd in WHIP (1.362), and 59th in K/9 (6.5) among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

