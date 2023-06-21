Ozzie Albies -- hitting .333 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Aaron Nola on the hill, on June 21 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Phillies.

Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola

Aaron Nola TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Ozzie Albies At The Plate

Albies is hitting .268 with 13 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 20 walks.

He ranks 59th in batting average, 101st in on base percentage, and 20th in slugging among qualified hitters in baseball.

In 65.8% of his 73 games this season, Albies has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 19 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 16 games this season (21.9%), homering in 5.6% of his trips to the plate.

Albies has an RBI in 29 of 73 games this year, with multiple RBI in 16 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 29 games this year (39.7%), including multiple runs in seven games.

Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 34 .245 AVG .295 .303 OBP .340 .437 SLG .581 12 XBH 19 8 HR 9 27 RBI 26 27/12 K/BB 17/8 1 SB 2

Phillies Pitching Rankings