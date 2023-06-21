Victor Robles -- hitting .357 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Miles Mikolas on the mound, on June 21 at 4:05 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last appearance against the Cardinals.

Victor Robles Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas

Miles Mikolas TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Victor Robles? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Victor Robles At The Plate

Robles is batting .299 with five doubles, a triple and 11 walks.

Robles will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .333 during his last games.

Robles has picked up a hit in 60.0% of his 35 games this season, with multiple hits in 28.6% of those games.

He has not gone deep in his 35 games this year.

Robles has driven in a run in seven games this year (20.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in 12 of 35 games (34.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Victor Robles Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 14 .317 AVG .273 .386 OBP .385 .365 SLG .364 3 XBH 3 0 HR 0 3 RBI 5 8/7 K/BB 10/4 3 SB 5

Cardinals Pitching Rankings