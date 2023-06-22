The Atlanta Braves visit the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on Thursday at 1:05 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Ronald Acuna Jr., Nicholas Castellanos and others in this contest.

Braves vs. Phillies Game Info

When: Thursday, June 22, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Bryce Elder Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Elder Stats

Bryce Elder (5-1) will take to the mound for the Braves and make his 15th start of the season.

He has earned a quality start eight times in 14 starts this season.

Elder has 14 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished four appearances without allowing an earned run in 14 chances this season.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 24-year-old's 2.60 ERA ranks fifth, 1.145 WHIP ranks 24th, and 7.5 K/9 ranks 52nd.

Elder Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Rockies Jun. 17 6.0 4 1 1 4 0 vs. Nationals Jun. 11 5.1 8 5 5 1 1 vs. Mets Jun. 6 6.0 4 4 4 8 2 at Athletics May. 30 7.1 5 1 1 5 3 vs. Dodgers May. 24 6.0 7 1 1 6 1

Ronald Acuña Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has 21 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs, 37 walks and 46 RBI (96 total hits). He has swiped 31 bases.

He's slashing .327/.403/.558 on the year.

Acuna will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .222 with five walks and two RBI.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Phillies Jun. 20 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 1 vs. Rockies Jun. 18 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Rockies Jun. 17 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Rockies Jun. 16 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 1 vs. Rockies Jun. 15 0-for-2 1 0 1 0 0

Ozzie Albies Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Albies Stats

Ozzie Albies has 75 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 20 walks. He has driven in 53 runs with three stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .268/.320/.504 so far this year.

Albies takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .391 with a double, two home runs, a walk and nine RBI.

Albies Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Phillies Jun. 20 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Rockies Jun. 18 3-for-5 1 1 4 6 0 vs. Rockies Jun. 17 2-for-5 2 1 1 5 0 vs. Rockies Jun. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Jun. 15 3-for-4 0 0 3 4 0

MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies

Nicholas Castellanos Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Castellanos Stats

Castellanos has 88 hits with 23 doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 21 walks and 43 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He has a slash line of .315/.360/.491 so far this year.

Castellanos has recorded a base hit in seven games in a row. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .317 with three doubles, a home run, three walks and eight RBI.

Castellanos Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Braves Jun. 20 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 at Athletics Jun. 16 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Diamondbacks Jun. 15 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 at Diamondbacks Jun. 14 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 1 at Diamondbacks Jun. 13 2-for-6 2 0 3 4 0

Kyle Schwarber Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Schwarber Stats

Kyle Schwarber has 50 hits with seven doubles, a triple, 20 home runs, 53 walks and 41 RBI.

He has a slash line of .191/.333/.454 so far this year.

Schwarber heads into this game looking to extend his five-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .381 with a double, two home runs, three walks and five RBI.

Schwarber Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Braves Jun. 20 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 at Athletics Jun. 18 3-for-4 1 1 2 6 at Athletics Jun. 17 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 at Athletics Jun. 16 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 at Diamondbacks Jun. 15 1-for-3 1 0 1 2

