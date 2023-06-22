On Thursday, Michael Chavis (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Washington Nationals face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Tommy Henry. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Marlins.

Michael Chavis Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023

Thursday, June 22, 2023 Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park

Tommy Henry

Tommy Henry TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Michael Chavis At The Plate

Chavis has three walks while hitting .270.

In nine of 13 games this year, Chavis has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

He has not gone deep in his 13 games this season.

Chavis has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored in three games this year (23.1%), but has had no multi-run games.

Michael Chavis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 8 .267 AVG .273 .267 OBP .360 .267 SLG .273 0 XBH 0 0 HR 0 1 RBI 1 5/0 K/BB 8/3 0 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings