The Washington Nationals, including Stone Garrett and his .519 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no homers), battle starting pitcher Tommy Henry and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Nationals Park, Thursday at 1:05 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Cardinals.

Stone Garrett Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Diamondbacks Starter: Tommy Henry

Tommy Henry TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Stone Garrett At The Plate

Garrett is hitting .262 with six doubles, three home runs and eight walks.

In 53.7% of his games this year (22 of 41), Garrett has picked up at least one hit, and in nine of those games (22.0%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has hit a home run in 7.3% of his games this year, and 2.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 19.5% of his games this year, Garrett has driven in at least one run. In three of those games (7.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 15 times this season (36.6%), including four games with multiple runs (9.8%).

Stone Garrett Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 17 .212 AVG .317 .284 OBP .349 .288 SLG .483 3 XBH 6 1 HR 2 7 RBI 9 20/5 K/BB 24/3 0 SB 2

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings