Corey Dickerson -- with an on-base percentage of .250 in his past 10 games, 54 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the San Diego Padres, with Joe Musgrove on the hill, on June 23 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Cardinals.

Corey Dickerson Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

SDPA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Corey Dickerson At The Plate

Dickerson is hitting .260 with four doubles, two home runs and five walks.

Dickerson has gotten a hit in 16 of 25 games this season (64.0%), with more than one hit on three occasions (12.0%).

He has homered in two of 25 games played this year, and in 2.5% of his plate appearances.

In nine games this year (36.0%), Dickerson has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (12.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once six times this season (24.0%), including one multi-run game.

Corey Dickerson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 12 .188 AVG .317 .206 OBP .378 .219 SLG .537 1 XBH 5 0 HR 2 4 RBI 9 8/1 K/BB 5/4 0 SB 0

