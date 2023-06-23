Jeimer Candelario Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Padres - June 23
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, Jeimer Candelario (.270 batting average in his past 10 games, with five doubles, a home run, four walks and four RBI) and the Washington Nationals play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Joe Musgrove. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.
Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jeimer Candelario? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Jeimer Candelario At The Plate
- Candelario is batting .253 with 22 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 25 walks.
- Candelario has gotten a hit in 41 of 70 games this year (58.6%), including 19 multi-hit games (27.1%).
- He has hit a home run in 11.4% of his games in 2023, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Candelario has picked up an RBI in 25.7% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 17.1% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 40.0% of his games this year (28 of 70), with two or more runs five times (7.1%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|31
|.255
|AVG
|.250
|.333
|OBP
|.328
|.441
|SLG
|.442
|20
|XBH
|12
|3
|HR
|5
|14
|RBI
|18
|31/13
|K/BB
|27/12
|0
|SB
|2
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff ranks 16th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres' 3.78 team ERA ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to give up 79 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in baseball).
- Musgrove (5-2) gets the starting nod for the Padres in his 11th start of the season. He has a 4.22 ERA in 53 1/3 innings pitched, with 48 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 30-year-old has an ERA of 4.22, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .264 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.