Joey Meneses Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Padres - June 23
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Joey Meneses -- .211 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the San Diego Padres, with Joe Musgrove on the mound, on June 23 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Cardinals.
Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Joey Meneses At The Plate
- Meneses is hitting .292 with 17 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 18 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 17th in batting average, 69th in on-base percentage, and 125th in slugging.
- In 71.0% of his games this season (49 of 69), Meneses has picked up at least one hit, and in 22 of those games (31.9%) he recorded at least two.
- He has homered in two of 69 games played this year, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.
- Meneses has driven in a run in 24 games this season (34.8%), including six games with more than one RBI (8.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 37.7% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (4.3%).
Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|30
|.290
|AVG
|.294
|.323
|OBP
|.346
|.361
|SLG
|.405
|10
|XBH
|10
|0
|HR
|2
|17
|RBI
|18
|35/8
|K/BB
|21/10
|0
|SB
|0
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Padres pitching staff ranks 16th in the league.
- The Padres have a 3.78 team ERA that ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (79 total, 1.1 per game).
- Musgrove (5-2) takes the mound for the Padres in his 11th start of the season. He has a 4.22 ERA in 53 1/3 innings pitched, with 48 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's most recent time out came on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 30-year-old has a 4.22 ERA and 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .264 to opposing batters.
