Lee-Anne Pace is the current leader (+30000) at the 2023 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship after one round of play.

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Second Round Information

  • Start Time: 7:00 AM ET
  • Venue: Baltusrol GC
  • Location: Springfield, New Jersey
  • Par/Distance: Par 71/6,621 yards

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Best Odds to Win

Jin-young Ko

  • Tee Time: 8:39 AM ET
  • Current Rank: 33rd (+1)
  • Odds to Win: +1200

Ko Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish
Round 1 72 +1 5 4 33rd

Atthaya Thitikul

  • Tee Time: 1:22 PM ET
  • Current Rank: 86th (+4)
  • Odds to Win: +1200

Thitikul Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish
Round 1 75 +4 2 6 86th

Hyo Joo Kim

  • Tee Time: 1:50 PM ET
  • Current Rank: 106th (+5)
  • Odds to Win: +1400

Kim Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish
Round 1 76 +5 3 4 106th

Nelly Korda

  • Tee Time: 8:39 AM ET
  • Current Rank: 106th (+5)
  • Odds to Win: +1400

Korda Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish
Round 1 76 +5 1 6 106th

Rose Zhang

  • Tee Time: 2:06 PM ET
  • Current Rank: 12th (-1)
  • Odds to Win: +1600

Zhang Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish
Round 1 70 -1 3 2 12th

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Odds (Rest of Field)

Name Current Rank Odds to Win
Leona Maguire 6th (-2) +2000
Hye-jin Choi 17th (E) +2200
Hae-Ran Ryu 106th (+5) +2500
Danielle Kang 86th (+4) +2500
Minjee Lee 33rd (+1) +2500
Xiyu Lin 2nd (-4) +2500
Lilia Vu 33rd (+1) +2800
Lydia Ko 61st (+3) +2800
Ayaka Furue 6th (-2) +3000
Ashleigh Buhai 44th (+2) +3000

