Friday's game that pits the San Diego Padres (36-39) versus the Washington Nationals (28-46) at PETCO Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Padres, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 9:40 PM on June 23.

The probable starters are Joe Musgrove (5-2) for the Padres and Patrick Corbin (4-8) for the Nationals.

Nationals vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 23, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California

How to Watch on TV: SDPA

Nationals vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Padres 5, Nationals 4.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Padres

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Explore More About This Game

Nationals Performance Insights

The Nationals have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 2-8 in those contests.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.

The Nationals' previous 10 games have not had a spread set by sportsbooks.

The Nationals have been underdogs in 68 games this season and have come away with the win 25 times (36.8%) in those contests.

Washington has a win-loss record of 2-3 when favored by +220 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Nationals have a 31.2% chance of walking away with the win.

Washington scores the 25th-most runs in baseball (305 total, 4.1 per game).

The Nationals have the 25th-ranked ERA (4.62) in the majors this season.

Nationals Schedule