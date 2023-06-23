Joe Musgrove will take the hill for the San Diego Padres (36-39) on Friday, June 23 against the Washington Nationals (28-46), who will answer with Patrick Corbin. The first pitch will be thrown at 9:40 PM ET at PETCO Park.

The Nationals are +220 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the Padres (-275). San Diego is the run-line favorite (-2.5). The game's over/under has been listed at 8 runs.

Nationals vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: SDPA

SDPA Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Probable Pitchers: Musgrove - SD (5-2, 4.22 ERA) vs Corbin - WSH (4-8, 4.89 ERA)

Nationals vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Nationals vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Padres have been favored 51 times and won 27, or 52.9%, of those games.

The Padres have played as moneyline favorites of -275 or shorter in only two games this season, which they split 1-1.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 73.3% chance of a victory for San Diego.

The Padres played as the moneyline favorite for nine of their last 10 games, and they finished 5-4 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- San Diego and its opponents combined to go over the total six times.

The Nationals have been victorious in 25, or 36.8%, of the 68 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, the Nationals have won two of five games when listed as at least +220 or worse on the moneyline.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Nationals vs. Padres Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Lane Thomas 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+250) Joey Meneses 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+220) Luis Garcia 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+230) Jeimer Candelario 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+210) Keibert Ruiz 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+230)

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th

