Top Player Prop Bets for Nationals vs. Padres on June 23, 2023
The San Diego Padres host the Washington Nationals at PETCO Park on Friday at 9:40 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Juan Soto, Lane Thomas and others in this game.
Nationals vs. Padres Game Info
- When: Friday, June 23, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California
- How to Watch on TV: SDPA
MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals
Lane Thomas Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)
Thomas Stats
- Thomas has 19 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs, 18 walks and 37 RBI (84 total hits). He's also stolen seven bases.
- He has a slash line of .293/.341/.498 so far this season.
- Thomas hopes to build on a 10-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is batting .375 with six doubles, three home runs, a walk and seven RBI.
Thomas Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jun. 22
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Jun. 21
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Jun. 20
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Jun. 19
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|4
|1
|vs. Marlins
|Jun. 18
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
Luis Garcia Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -294)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)
Garcia Stats
- Luis Garcia has 11 doubles, three triples, five home runs, 14 walks and 33 RBI (73 total hits). He's also stolen three bases.
- He's slashing .279/.310/.401 on the season.
Garcia Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jun. 22
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Jun. 21
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|4
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Jun. 20
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Jun. 19
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|4
|1
|0
|vs. Marlins
|Jun. 18
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres
Joe Musgrove Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -175)
Musgrove Stats
- Joe Musgrove (5-2) will take the mound for the Padres, his 11th start of the season.
- If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.
- Musgrove has eight starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 10 chances this season.
Musgrove Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Rays
|Jun. 18
|6.0
|6
|2
|2
|1
|1
|vs. Guardians
|Jun. 13
|6.0
|7
|3
|3
|5
|1
|vs. Mariners
|Jun. 6
|5.0
|4
|1
|1
|8
|1
|at Marlins
|Jun. 1
|6.0
|3
|1
|0
|3
|3
|at Yankees
|May. 26
|6.1
|6
|1
|1
|6
|0
Juan Soto Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Soto Stats
- Soto has 18 doubles, 13 home runs, 67 walks and 37 RBI (69 total hits). He's also swiped five bases.
- He has a .268/.419/.490 slash line on the season.
- Soto hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .444 with a double, two home runs, four walks and three RBI.
Soto Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Giants
|Jun. 22
|2-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Giants
|Jun. 21
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Giants
|Jun. 20
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|at Giants
|Jun. 19
|2-for-4
|2
|2
|2
|8
|0
|vs. Rays
|Jun. 18
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
