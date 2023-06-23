The San Diego Padres host the Washington Nationals at PETCO Park on Friday at 9:40 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Juan Soto, Lane Thomas and others in this game.

Nationals vs. Padres Game Info

When: Friday, June 23, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Friday, June 23, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

PETCO Park in San Diego, California

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Lane Thomas Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)

Thomas Stats

Thomas has 19 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs, 18 walks and 37 RBI (84 total hits). He's also stolen seven bases.

He has a slash line of .293/.341/.498 so far this season.

Thomas hopes to build on a 10-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is batting .375 with six doubles, three home runs, a walk and seven RBI.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 22 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 vs. Cardinals Jun. 21 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Cardinals Jun. 20 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Cardinals Jun. 19 2-for-4 2 0 0 4 1 vs. Marlins Jun. 18 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0

Luis Garcia Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -294)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -294) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Garcia Stats

Luis Garcia has 11 doubles, three triples, five home runs, 14 walks and 33 RBI (73 total hits). He's also stolen three bases.

He's slashing .279/.310/.401 on the season.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cardinals Jun. 21 2-for-4 2 0 0 4 0 vs. Cardinals Jun. 20 1-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Cardinals Jun. 19 1-for-3 0 0 4 1 0 vs. Marlins Jun. 18 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres

Joe Musgrove Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Musgrove Stats

Joe Musgrove (5-2) will take the mound for the Padres, his 11th start of the season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.

Musgrove has eight starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 10 chances this season.

Musgrove Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Rays Jun. 18 6.0 6 2 2 1 1 vs. Guardians Jun. 13 6.0 7 3 3 5 1 vs. Mariners Jun. 6 5.0 4 1 1 8 1 at Marlins Jun. 1 6.0 3 1 0 3 3 at Yankees May. 26 6.1 6 1 1 6 0

Juan Soto Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Soto Stats

Soto has 18 doubles, 13 home runs, 67 walks and 37 RBI (69 total hits). He's also swiped five bases.

He has a .268/.419/.490 slash line on the season.

Soto hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .444 with a double, two home runs, four walks and three RBI.

Soto Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants Jun. 22 2-for-3 2 0 0 2 0 at Giants Jun. 21 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Giants Jun. 20 2-for-4 0 0 1 3 0 at Giants Jun. 19 2-for-4 2 2 2 8 0 vs. Rays Jun. 18 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

