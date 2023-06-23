The Washington Nationals (28-46) are looking for Lane Thomas to extend a 10-game hitting streak against the San Diego Padres (36-39), on Friday at 9:40 PM ET, at PETCO Park.

The Padres will look to Joe Musgrove (5-2) versus the Nationals and Patrick Corbin (4-8).

Nationals vs. Padres Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, June 23, 2023

9:40 PM ET TV: SDPA

SDPA Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Musgrove - SD (5-2, 4.22 ERA) vs Corbin - WSH (4-8, 4.89 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Patrick Corbin

Corbin gets the start for the Nationals, his 16th of the season. He is 4-8 with a 4.89 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 84 2/3 innings pitched.

His last appearance was on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, when the left-hander tossed six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing 11 hits.

Over 15 games this season, the 33-year-old has put up a 4.89 ERA and 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .307 to his opponents.

Corbin has recorded seven quality starts this season.

Corbin will look to last five or more innings for his 15th straight start. He's averaging 5.6 innings per outing.

He allowed at least one earned run in all of his outings in 2023.

Padres Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Joe Musgrove

Musgrove (5-2) will take the mound for the Padres, his 11th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs in six innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Tampa Bay Rays.

The 30-year-old has an ERA of 4.22, a 3.2 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.313 in 10 games this season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.

Musgrove has eight starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 10 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.

