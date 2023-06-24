Corey Dickerson Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Padres - June 24
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Washington Nationals, including Corey Dickerson (.313 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Saturday at 8:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Padres.
Corey Dickerson Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Corey Dickerson At The Plate
- Dickerson is hitting .263 with five doubles, two home runs and five walks.
- In 65.4% of his 26 games this season, Dickerson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in two of 26 games played this year, and in 2.4% of his plate appearances.
- Dickerson has picked up an RBI in 34.6% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 11.5% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.
- In six of 26 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Corey Dickerson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|13
|.188
|AVG
|.318
|.206
|OBP
|.375
|.219
|SLG
|.545
|1
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|2
|4
|RBI
|9
|8/1
|K/BB
|7/4
|0
|SB
|0
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in the league.
- The Padres have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.77).
- The Padres rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (80 total, 1.1 per game).
