The Washington Nationals, including Joey Meneses (.237 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Saturday at 8:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Padres.

Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Joey Meneses At The Plate

Meneses is batting .291 with 17 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 18 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 18th in batting average, 72nd in on-base percentage, and 126th in slugging.

In 71.4% of his 70 games this season, Meneses has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 22 multi-hit games.

In 70 games played this season, he has hit a homer in just two of them.

In 25 games this year (35.7%), Meneses has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (8.6%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 26 games this year (37.1%), including multiple runs in three games.

Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 31 .290 AVG .292 .323 OBP .343 .361 SLG .400 10 XBH 10 0 HR 2 17 RBI 19 35/8 K/BB 21/10 0 SB 0

Padres Pitching Rankings