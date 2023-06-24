The Washington Nationals, including Keibert Ruiz (batting .268 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run and three RBI), battle the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Saturday at 8:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Padres.

Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

PETCO Park

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Keibert Ruiz At The Plate

Ruiz is hitting .240 with 10 doubles, eight home runs and 15 walks.

In 55.7% of his 61 games this season, Ruiz has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 16 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 11.5% of his games in 2023, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.

Ruiz has had at least one RBI in 34.4% of his games this season (21 of 61), with more than one RBI five times (8.2%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 17 of 61 games (27.9%), including multiple runs twice.

Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 30 .246 AVG .235 .287 OBP .311 .360 SLG .412 9 XBH 9 2 HR 6 11 RBI 17 13/4 K/BB 8/11 0 SB 0

Padres Pitching Rankings