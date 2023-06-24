After the second round at the 2023 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Leona Maguire is currently atop the leaderboard (+275 to win).

Want to place a bet on the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship? Use our link for a special offer when you sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook!

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Third Round Information

Start Time: 7:09 AM ET

7:09 AM ET Venue: Baltusrol GC

Baltusrol GC Location: Springfield, New Jersey

Springfield, New Jersey Par/Distance: Par 71/6,621 yards

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a free trial to Fubo!

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Best Odds to Win

Leona Maguire

Tee Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Current Rank: 1st (-5)

1st (-5) Odds to Win: +275

Maguire Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 69 -2 4 2 6th Round 2 68 -3 5 2 5th

Click here to bet on Maguire at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Xiyu Lin

Tee Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Current Rank: 2nd (-4)

2nd (-4) Odds to Win: +500

Lin Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 67 -4 4 0 2nd Round 2 71 E 2 4 23rd

Click here to bet on Lin with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Minjee Lee

Tee Time: 1:20 PM ET

1:20 PM ET Current Rank: 5th (-3)

5th (-3) Odds to Win: +600

Lee Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 72 +1 3 2 33rd Round 2 67 -4 6 2 1st

Want to place a bet on Lee in the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship? Click here to sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Jin-young Ko

Tee Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Current Rank: 8th (-1)

8th (-1) Odds to Win: +800

Ko Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 72 +1 5 4 33rd Round 2 69 -2 6 4 9th

Think Ko can win the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship? Click here to bet with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Ruoning Yin

Tee Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Current Rank: 7th (-2)

7th (-2) Odds to Win: +1600

Yin Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 67 -4 2 0 2nd Round 2 73 +2 2 4 52nd

Click here to bet on Yin at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship with BetMGM Sportsbook!

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Odds (Rest of Field)

Name Current Rank Odds to Win Melissa Reid 2nd (-4) +1600 Celine Boutier 8th (-1) +1800 Brooke Mackenzie Henderson 8th (-1) +2000 Celine Borge 2nd (-4) +2500 Linn Grant 16th (E) +2800 Jenny Shin 8th (-1) +3300 Allisen Corpuz 8th (-1) +4000 Yuka Saso 16th (E) +4000 Amy Yang 16th (E) +4000 Lee-Anne Pace 5th (-3) +4000

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.