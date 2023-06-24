Saturday, Lane Thomas (.675 slugging percentage past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Washington Nationals face the San Diego Padres. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Padres.

Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

PETCO Park

Watch this game on Fubo! TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Lane Thomas At The Plate

Thomas leads Washington with 84 hits and an OBP of .338, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .493.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 20th in batting average, 65th in on-base percentage, and 26th in slugging.

In 78.4% of his 74 games this season, Thomas has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 21 multi-hit games.

In 12 games this year, he has gone deep (16.2%, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate).

In 35.1% of his games this year, Thomas has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 54.1% of his games this season (40 of 74), he has scored, and in eight of those games (10.8%) he has scored more than once.

Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 34 .311 AVG .266 .350 OBP .325 .570 SLG .410 22 XBH 11 8 HR 4 25 RBI 12 33/8 K/BB 47/10 6 SB 1

Padres Pitching Rankings