Nationals vs. Padres Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 24
Saturday's contest between the San Diego Padres (37-39) and the Washington Nationals (28-47) at PETCO Park has a projected final score of 6-3 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Padres squad coming out on top. Game time is at 8:40 PM ET on June 24.
The Nationals will look to Josiah Gray (4-6, 5.02), while the Padres' starting pitcher for this game has yet to be announced.
Nationals vs. Padres Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET
- Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Nationals vs. Padres Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Padres 6, Nationals 3.
Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Padres
- Total Prediction: Under 9 runs
Nationals Performance Insights
- In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have posted a mark of 2-8.
- When it comes to the over/under, Washington and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its previous 10 games.
- The Nationals have fallen short of covering the runline in the one of their past 10 games that had a set runline.
- The Nationals have come away with 25 wins in the 69 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Washington has a mark of 11-15 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +155 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 39.2% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
- Washington scores the 25th-most runs in baseball (308 total, 4.1 per game).
- Nationals pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.74 ERA this year, which ranks 26th in MLB.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 19
|Cardinals
|L 8-6
|Josiah Gray vs Jack Flaherty
|June 20
|Cardinals
|L 9-3
|MacKenzie Gore vs Jordan Montgomery
|June 21
|Cardinals
|W 3-0
|Trevor Williams vs Miles Mikolas
|June 22
|Diamondbacks
|L 5-3
|Jake Irvin vs Tommy Henry
|June 23
|@ Padres
|L 13-3
|Patrick Corbin vs Joe Musgrove
|June 24
|@ Padres
|-
|Josiah Gray vs TBA
|June 25
|@ Padres
|-
|MacKenzie Gore vs Seth Lugo
|June 26
|@ Mariners
|-
|Trevor Williams vs Luis Castillo
|June 27
|@ Mariners
|-
|Jake Irvin vs Bryan Woo
|June 28
|@ Mariners
|-
|Patrick Corbin vs Logan Gilbert
|June 30
|@ Phillies
|-
|Josiah Gray vs Cristopher Sanchez
