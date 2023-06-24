The San Diego Padres will look to Juan Soto for continued success at the plate when they square off against Luis Garcia and the Washington Nationals on Saturday.

Nationals vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

Discover More About This Game

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals have hit just 58 homers this season, which ranks 29th in the league.

Washington is 21st in MLB with a slugging percentage of .394 this season.

The Nationals rank fifth in MLB with a .262 team batting average.

Washington ranks 25th in the majors with 308 total runs scored this season.

The Nationals have an OBP of .318 this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.

The Nationals are the best at avoiding strikeouts in MLB this season with only 522 as a team.

Washington strikes out just 7.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, worst in MLB.

Washington has the 26th-ranked ERA (4.74) in the majors this season.

Nationals pitchers have a 1.480 WHIP this season, third-worst in the majors.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Nationals will hand the ball to Josiah Gray (4-6) for his 16th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Monday, when he threw five innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, giving up six earned runs while allowing nine hits.

He has earned a quality start five times in 15 starts this season.

Gray will look to pitch five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 15 chances this season.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 6/19/2023 Cardinals L 8-6 Home Josiah Gray Jack Flaherty 6/20/2023 Cardinals L 9-3 Home MacKenzie Gore Jordan Montgomery 6/21/2023 Cardinals W 3-0 Home Trevor Williams Miles Mikolas 6/22/2023 Diamondbacks L 5-3 Home Jake Irvin Tommy Henry 6/23/2023 Padres L 13-3 Away Patrick Corbin Joe Musgrove 6/24/2023 Padres - Away Josiah Gray - 6/25/2023 Padres - Away MacKenzie Gore Seth Lugo 6/26/2023 Mariners - Away Trevor Williams Luis Castillo 6/27/2023 Mariners - Away Jake Irvin Bryan Woo 6/28/2023 Mariners - Away Patrick Corbin Logan Gilbert 6/30/2023 Phillies - Away Josiah Gray Cristopher Sanchez

