How to Watch the Nationals vs. Padres Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 24
The San Diego Padres will look to Juan Soto for continued success at the plate when they square off against Luis Garcia and the Washington Nationals on Saturday.
Nationals vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Time: 8:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: San Diego, California
- Venue: PETCO Park
Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Nationals have hit just 58 homers this season, which ranks 29th in the league.
- Washington is 21st in MLB with a slugging percentage of .394 this season.
- The Nationals rank fifth in MLB with a .262 team batting average.
- Washington ranks 25th in the majors with 308 total runs scored this season.
- The Nationals have an OBP of .318 this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Nationals are the best at avoiding strikeouts in MLB this season with only 522 as a team.
- Washington strikes out just 7.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, worst in MLB.
- Washington has the 26th-ranked ERA (4.74) in the majors this season.
- Nationals pitchers have a 1.480 WHIP this season, third-worst in the majors.
Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Nationals will hand the ball to Josiah Gray (4-6) for his 16th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Monday, when he threw five innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, giving up six earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- He has earned a quality start five times in 15 starts this season.
- Gray will look to pitch five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.
- He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 15 chances this season.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Nationals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/19/2023
|Cardinals
|L 8-6
|Home
|Josiah Gray
|Jack Flaherty
|6/20/2023
|Cardinals
|L 9-3
|Home
|MacKenzie Gore
|Jordan Montgomery
|6/21/2023
|Cardinals
|W 3-0
|Home
|Trevor Williams
|Miles Mikolas
|6/22/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 5-3
|Home
|Jake Irvin
|Tommy Henry
|6/23/2023
|Padres
|L 13-3
|Away
|Patrick Corbin
|Joe Musgrove
|6/24/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Josiah Gray
|-
|6/25/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|MacKenzie Gore
|Seth Lugo
|6/26/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Trevor Williams
|Luis Castillo
|6/27/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Jake Irvin
|Bryan Woo
|6/28/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Patrick Corbin
|Logan Gilbert
|6/30/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Josiah Gray
|Cristopher Sanchez
