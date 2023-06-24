The San Diego Padres (37-39) will lean on Juan Soto when they host Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals (28-47) at PETCO Park on Saturday, June 24. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:40 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Padres as -190 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Nationals +155 moneyline odds to win. The game's total is set at 9 runs.

Nationals vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Probable Pitchers: TBA - SD vs Josiah Gray - WSH (4-6, 0.00 ERA)

Nationals vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Wanting to wager on the Nationals and Padres matchup but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick breakdown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Nationals (+155), for instance -- will win. It's that simple! If the Nationals are victorious, and you bet $10, you'd get $25.50 back.

Explore More About This Game

Nationals vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Padres have won 28 out of the 52 games, or 53.8%, in which they've been favored.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -190 or shorter, the Padres have a 9-6 record (winning 60% of their games).

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 65.5% chance of a victory for San Diego.

The Padres went 5-4 across the nine games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- San Diego and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total six times.

The Nationals have been victorious in 25, or 36.2%, of the 69 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Nationals have a mark of 11-15 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +155 or worse on the moneyline.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Nationals vs. Padres Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Corey Dickerson 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+180) Jeimer Candelario 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+170) Joey Meneses 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+185) Keibert Ruiz 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+195) Lane Thomas 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+210)

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.