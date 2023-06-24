The San Diego Padres (37-39) will look to Ha-Seong Kim, on a two-game homer streak, versus the Washington Nationals (28-47) at 8:40 PM ET on Saturday, at PETCO Park.

Josiah Gray (4-6) will get the nod for the Nationals. As of this writing, there's been no pitching decision announced by the Padres.

Nationals vs. Padres Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: TBA - SD vs Gray - WSH (4-6, 0.00 ERA)

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Josiah Gray

Gray makes the start for the Nationals, his 16th of the season. He is 4-6 with a 3.64 ERA and 72 strikeouts over 84 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Monday against the St. Louis Cardinals, the righty went five innings, allowing six earned runs while surrendering nine hits.

During 15 games this season, the 25-year-old has a 3.64 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .248 to opposing hitters.

Gray enters the matchup with five quality starts under his belt this season.

Gray will try to prolong a five-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.6 frames per outing).

In one of his appearances this season he has not give up an earned run.

