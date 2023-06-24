The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship is underway, and Nelly Korda is currently in 106th place with a score of +5.

Looking to bet on Nelly Korda at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship this week? Keep reading for the betting trends you can use before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Nelly Korda Insights

Over her last 15 rounds, Korda has shot better than par 11 times, while also carding 13 rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has recorded a top-five score in three of her last 15 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day five times.

Over her last 15 rounds, Korda has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on 10 occasions.

Korda has two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes in her past five events.

She has qualified for the weekend in four of her past five appearances.

Korda has finished within three shots of the leader in two of her past five tournaments. In that span, she finished within five shots of the winner three times and with a better-than-average score three times.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 17 20 -9 256 1 14 6 10 $1.6M

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Insights and Stats

Korda has had an average finish of 68th with a personal best of 30th at this tournament.

In her most recent two attempts at this event, she's made the cut each time.

Korda finished 106th when she last played this event, which was in 2023.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,015 yards in the past year, while Baltusrol GC is set for a shorter 6,621 yards.

The average course Korda has played i the last year (6,553 yards) is 68 yards shorter than the course she'll be playing this week (6,621).

Korda's Last Time Out

Korda finished in the 13th percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the Cognizant Founders Cup, with an average of 3.38 strokes.

Her 4.15-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Cognizant Founders Cup placed her in the 52nd percentile.

On the eight par-5 holes at the Cognizant Founders Cup, Korda shot better than 84% of the competitors (averaging 4.50 strokes).

Korda failed to card a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Cognizant Founders Cup (the other golfers averaged 1.4).

On the eight par-3s at the Cognizant Founders Cup, Korda had two bogeys or worse (the tournament average was 2.8).

Korda's two birdies or better on the 20 par-4s at the Cognizant Founders Cup were less than the field average (3.6).

In that last outing, Korda's par-4 performance (on 20 holes) included a bogey or worse four times (better than the field's average, 6.9).

Korda finished the Cognizant Founders Cup recording a birdie or better on four par-5 holes, while the field averaged 4.4 on the eight par-5s.

The field at the Cognizant Founders Cup averaged 1.5 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Korda finished without one.

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Time and Date Info

Date: June 22-25, 2023

June 22-25, 2023 Course: Baltusrol GC

Baltusrol GC Location: Springfield, New Jersey

Springfield, New Jersey Par: 71 / 6,621 yards

71 / 6,621 yards Korda Odds to Win: +1400 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

All statistics in this article reflect Korda's performance prior to the 2023 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.