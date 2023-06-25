Eddie Rosario and the Atlanta Braves head into the final of a three-game series against Will Benson and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Atlanta Braves have hit a league-leading 138 home runs, averaging 1.8 per game.

Atlanta is the top slugging team in MLB this season with a .486 slugging percentage.

The Braves have an MLB-leading .271 batting average.

Atlanta is the third-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 5.5 runs per game (421 total).

The Braves are the top team in MLB play this season with a .341 on-base percentage.

The Braves strike out 8.3 times per game to rank ninth in baseball.

Atlanta's pitching staff ranks second in the majors with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

Atlanta has the seventh-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.84).

The Braves average MLB's 15th-ranked WHIP (1.279).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Charlie Morton (6-6 with a 3.71 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 80 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Braves, his 15th of the season.

In his last appearance on Sunday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.

Morton is trying to record his seventh quality start of the season in this matchup.

Morton will try to build on a three-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.7 innings per appearance).

He has made two appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 6/18/2023 Rockies W 14-6 Home Charlie Morton Chase Anderson 6/20/2023 Phillies W 4-2 Away Spencer Strider Ranger Suárez 6/22/2023 Phillies W 5-1 Away Bryce Elder Aaron Nola 6/23/2023 Reds L 11-10 Away AJ Smith-Shawver Luke Weaver 6/24/2023 Reds W 7-6 Away Jared Shuster Graham Ashcraft 6/25/2023 Reds - Away Charlie Morton Levi Stoudt 6/26/2023 Twins - Home Spencer Strider Sonny Gray 6/27/2023 Twins - Home Bryce Elder Joe Ryan 6/28/2023 Twins - Home AJ Smith-Shawver Kenta Maeda 6/30/2023 Marlins - Home Jared Shuster Bryan Hoeing 7/1/2023 Marlins - Home Charlie Morton Eury Pérez

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.