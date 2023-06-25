Dominic Smith Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Padres - June 25
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Dominic Smith (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 80 points below season-long percentage) and the Washington Nationals face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Seth Lugo. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Padres.
Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Seth Lugo
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Dominic Smith? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Nationals Injury Report
|Nationals vs Padres Betting Trends & Stats
|Nationals vs Padres Player Props
|Nationals vs Padres Pitching Matchup
Dominic Smith At The Plate
- Smith is hitting .258 with seven doubles, a triple, two home runs and 25 walks.
- Smith has gotten at least one hit in 63.9% of his games this season (46 of 72), with more than one hit 21 times (29.2%).
- In 72 games played this season, he has homered in only two of them.
- In 18.1% of his games this season, Smith has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 5.6%.
- In 26 games this year (36.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|34
|.254
|AVG
|.264
|.310
|OBP
|.352
|.289
|SLG
|.344
|3
|XBH
|7
|1
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|11
|26/10
|K/BB
|19/15
|0
|SB
|0
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff is 14th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres have a 3.75 team ERA that ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (82 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Padres are sending Lugo (3-3) to the mound to make his 10th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.86 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday against the San Francisco Giants, the right-hander went five innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 33-year-old has put up a 3.86 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings across nine games this season, while giving up a batting average of .269 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.