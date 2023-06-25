Frances Tiafoe will begin Wimbledon against Yibing Wu in the round of 128. He was defeated by Sebastian Korda in the round of 16 of cinch Championships (his most recent tournament). Tiafoe has +5000 odds to win this tournament at AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground.

Tiafoe at 2023 Wimbledon

Next Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Tournament Dates: June 25 - July 16

June 25 - July 16 Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Tiafoe's Next Match

In the round of 128 of Wimbledon, on Tuesday, July 4 (at 6:00 AM ET), Tiafoe will face Wu.

In the round of 128 of Wimbledon, on Tuesday, July 4 (at 6:00 AM ET), Tiafoe will face Wu.

Tiafoe has current moneyline odds of -550 to win his next matchup against Wu.

Frances Tiafoe Grand Slam Odds

US Open odds to win: +2000

Wimbledon odds to win: +5000

Tiafoe Stats

Tiafoe last played on June 21, 2023, a 6-7, 3-6 defeat by No. 32-ranked Korda in the Round of 16 of cinch Championships.

Tiafoe has won two of his 22 tournaments over the past year, with an overall match record of 43-20.

On grass over the past 12 months, Tiafoe has gone 6-2 and has won one title.

Through 63 matches over the past year (across all court types), Tiafoe has played 27.3 games per match. He won 53.0% of them.

Tiafoe, over the past 12 months, has played eight matches on grass, and 32.4 games per match.

As far as serve/return winning percentages over the past 12 months, Tiafoe has won 83.6% of his games on serve, and 23.2% on return.

Over the past year, in terms of serve/return winning percentages on grass, Tiafoe has won 85.8% of his games on serve and 20.5% on return.

