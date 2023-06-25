Keibert Ruiz -- with an on-base percentage of .220 in his past 10 games, 75 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the San Diego Padres, with Seth Lugo on the hill, on June 25 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Padres.

Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: PETCO Park

Padres Starter: Seth Lugo

TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Keibert Ruiz At The Plate

Ruiz is batting .236 with 10 doubles, eight home runs and 15 walks.

In 34 of 62 games this season (54.8%) Ruiz has had a hit, and in 16 of those games he had more than one (25.8%).

Looking at the 62 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in seven of them (11.3%), and in 3.1% of his trips to the plate.

Ruiz has picked up an RBI in 21 games this year (33.9%), with two or more RBI in five of those contests (8.1%).

In 17 games this season (27.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 31 .246 AVG .228 .287 OBP .301 .360 SLG .398 9 XBH 9 2 HR 6 11 RBI 17 13/4 K/BB 8/11 0 SB 0

