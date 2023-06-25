On Sunday, Michael Harris II (.658 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Atlanta Braves play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Levi Stoudt. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Reds.

Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Reds Starter: Levi Stoudt

Levi Stoudt TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Michael Harris II At The Plate

Harris II has nine doubles, six home runs and 13 walks while batting .250.

Harris II has had a hit in 31 of 54 games this year (57.4%), including multiple hits eight times (14.8%).

In six games this season, he has hit a long ball (11.1%, and 3% of his trips to the plate).

In 22.2% of his games this year, Harris II has tallied at least one RBI. In five of those games (9.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 15 of 54 games this year, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.

Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 30 .263 AVG .240 .315 OBP .301 .425 SLG .375 7 XBH 8 3 HR 3 11 RBI 10 19/4 K/BB 22/9 4 SB 4

Reds Pitching Rankings