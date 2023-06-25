The Washington Mystics (8-4) will attempt to extend a three-game winning run when visiting the New York Liberty (7-3) on Sunday, June 25, 2023 at Barclays Center. This game is at 1:00 PM ET on ABC.

The game has no set line.

Mystics vs. Liberty Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, June 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, June 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: ABC

Mystics vs. Liberty Score Prediction

Prediction: Mystics 81 Liberty 79

Spread & Total Prediction for Mystics vs. Liberty

Computer Predicted Spread: Washington (-1.9) Computer Predicted Total: 159.7

Mystics vs. Liberty Spread & Total Insights

Washington has beaten the spread five times in 11 games.

Washington has had one game (out of 11) go over the total this year.

Mystics Performance Insights

The Mystics are the second-worst team in the WNBA in points scored (76.2 per game) but best in points conceded (72.5).

On the glass, Washington is eighth in the league in rebounds (34.6 per game). It is third-worst in rebounds conceded (36.3 per game).

In terms of turnovers, the Mystics are third-best in the WNBA in committing them (12.6 per game). And they are best in forcing them (15.3 per game).

In 2023 the Mystics are fifth in the WNBA in 3-point makes (7.3 per game) and third-worst in 3-point percentage (31.8%).

In 2023 the Mystics are third-best in the league in 3-pointers conceded (6.3 per game) and best in defensive 3-point percentage (28.5%).

In 2023, Washington has attempted 34.7% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 65.3% percent from inside it. In terms of made shots, 27.5% of Washington's baskets have been 3-pointers, and 72.5% have been 2-pointers.

