Seth Lugo and MacKenzie Gore are the projected starters when the San Diego Padres and Washington Nationals face off on Sunday at PETCO Park.

The Padres are -185 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Nationals (+150). The total for the matchup is set at 9 runs.

Nationals vs. Padres Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Time: 4:10 PM ET

TV: SDPA

Location: San Diego, California

Venue: PETCO Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Padres -185 +150 9 -110 -110 - - -

Nationals Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 3-7.

When it comes to the total, the Nationals and their opponents are 4-6-0 in their previous 10 games.

The Nationals have fallen short of covering the runline in the one of their past 10 games that had a set runline.

Nationals Betting Records & Stats

The Nationals have been underdogs in 70 games this season and have come away with the win 26 times (37.1%) in those contests.

Washington is 11-16 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +150 or more on the moneyline.

The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 40% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

So far this season, Washington and its opponents have hit the over in 34 of its 75 games with a total.

The Nationals are 6-5-0 against the spread in their 11 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Nationals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 13-27 16-20 15-20 14-26 21-25 8-21

