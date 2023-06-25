Riley Adams -- hitting .364 with two doubles, two triples, two home runs, five walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the San Diego Padres, with Seth Lugo on the hill, on June 25 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had three hits (going 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) in his last appearance against the Diamondbacks.

Riley Adams Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Seth Lugo

Seth Lugo TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Read More About This Game

Riley Adams At The Plate

Adams is batting .304 with three doubles, two triples, three home runs and six walks.

Adams has picked up a hit in 10 of 16 games this season, with multiple hits four times.

In three games this year, he has hit a home run (18.8%, and 4.8% of his trips to the dish).

Adams has an RBI in five of 16 games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored a run in four of 16 games so far this season.

Riley Adams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 5 .385 AVG .118 .442 OBP .211 .718 SLG .294 7 XBH 1 2 HR 1 6 RBI 3 16/4 K/BB 6/2 0 SB 0

