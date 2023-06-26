The Washington Nationals, including C.J. Abrams and his .514 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Luis Castillo and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3) in his last game against the Padres.

C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Monday, June 26, 2023

Monday, June 26, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo

Luis Castillo TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Explore More About This Game

C.J. Abrams At The Plate

Abrams is hitting .235 with 14 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and nine walks.

In 59.4% of his 69 games this season, Abrams has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 13 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in seven games this year (10.1%), homering in 2.7% of his trips to the dish.

Abrams has driven in a run in 20 games this season (29.0%), including nine games with more than one RBI (13.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 24 of 69 games this season, and more than once 3 times.

C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 33 .254 AVG .215 .300 OBP .258 .418 SLG .372 12 XBH 11 4 HR 3 12 RBI 21 27/5 K/BB 32/4 5 SB 3

Mariners Pitching Rankings