C.J. Abrams Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Mariners - June 26
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Washington Nationals, including C.J. Abrams and his .514 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Luis Castillo and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3) in his last game against the Padres.
C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Monday, June 26, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Explore More About This Game
C.J. Abrams At The Plate
- Abrams is hitting .235 with 14 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and nine walks.
- In 59.4% of his 69 games this season, Abrams has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 13 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in seven games this year (10.1%), homering in 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Abrams has driven in a run in 20 games this season (29.0%), including nine games with more than one RBI (13.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 24 of 69 games this season, and more than once 3 times.
C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|33
|.254
|AVG
|.215
|.300
|OBP
|.258
|.418
|SLG
|.372
|12
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|3
|12
|RBI
|21
|27/5
|K/BB
|32/4
|5
|SB
|3
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners have the seventh-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.83).
- Mariners pitchers combine to surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (76 total, one per game).
- Castillo makes the start for the Mariners, his 16th of the season. He is 4-6 with a 2.89 ERA and 101 strikeouts through 87 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Wednesday against the New York Yankees, the righty tossed five innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old's 2.89 ERA ranks 11th, 1.053 WHIP ranks ninth, and 10.4 K/9 ranks 10th.
