The Washington Nationals, including Jeimer Candelario (.368 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Luis Castillo and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

He collected two extra-base hits in his most recent game (3-for-5 with a double, a home run and three RBI) against the Padres.

Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Monday, June 26, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Explore More About This Game

Jeimer Candelario At The Plate

Candelario is batting .261 with 24 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 26 walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 72nd, his on-base percentage ranks 64th, and he is 46th in the league in slugging.

Candelario has picked up a hit in 44 of 73 games this season, with multiple hits 20 times.

In 13.7% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.

Candelario has driven home a run in 20 games this year (27.4%), including more than one RBI in 17.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

In 31 of 73 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.

Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 34 .255 AVG .267 .333 OBP .342 .441 SLG .504 20 XBH 16 3 HR 7 14 RBI 22 31/13 K/BB 28/13 0 SB 2

Mariners Pitching Rankings