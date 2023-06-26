Monday's contest between the Seattle Mariners (37-39) and the Washington Nationals (30-47) at T-Mobile Park should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 4-3, with the Mariners securing the victory. Game time is at 9:40 PM ET on June 26.

The probable pitchers are Luis Castillo (4-6) for the Mariners and Trevor Williams (4-4) for the Nationals.

Nationals vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, June 26, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Monday, June 26, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Nationals vs. Mariners Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Mariners 4, Nationals 3.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Mariners

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

Nationals Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have posted a mark of 3-7.

When it comes to the total, Washington and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games.

The Nationals have had a spread set in one of their past 10 games, and they have not covered the spread each time.

The Nationals have been victorious in 27, or 38%, of the 71 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, Washington has won two of seven games when listed as at least +200 or worse on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Nationals have a 33.3% chance of pulling out a win.

Averaging 4.1 runs per game (318 total), Washington is the 23rd-highest scoring team in the majors.

The Nationals have the 26th-ranked ERA (4.66) in the majors this season.

Nationals Schedule