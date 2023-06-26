On Monday, June 26 at 9:40 PM ET, the Seattle Mariners (37-39) host the Washington Nationals (30-47) at T-Mobile Park. Luis Castillo will get the ball for the Mariners, while Trevor Williams will take the mound for the Nationals.

The Nationals are +200 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favorite Mariners (-250). The matchup's total has been listed at 8 runs.

Nationals vs. Mariners Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, June 26, 2023

Monday, June 26, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: Castillo - SEA (4-6, 2.89 ERA) vs Williams - WSH (4-4, 4.14 ERA)

Nationals vs. Mariners Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Nationals vs. Mariners Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners have been favorites in 50 games this season and won 27 (54%) of those contests.

The Mariners have played five times as moneyline favorites with odds of -250 or shorter, and earned a victory in each game.

The implied probability of a win from Seattle, based on the moneyline, is 71.4%.

The Mariners went 3-4 over the seven games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Seattle and its opponents combined to go over the run total three times.

The Nationals have been victorious in 27, or 38%, of the 71 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Nationals have a win-loss record of 2-5 when favored by +200 or worse by bookmakers this year.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 3-7.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Nationals vs. Mariners Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Joey Meneses 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+200) Luis Garcia 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+240) Jeimer Candelario 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+210) C.J. Abrams 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+290) Riley Adams 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+270)

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 26th 4th

