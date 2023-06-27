Browns Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Cleveland Browns right now have +3500 odds of winning the Super Bowl.
Browns Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC North: +400
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +3500
Cleveland Betting Insights
- Cleveland compiled a 7-9-0 ATS record last year.
- Browns games went over the point total eight out of 17 times last season.
- From an offensive standpoint, Cleveland ranked 14th in the NFL with 349.1 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 14th in total defense (331.5 yards allowed per contest).
- The Browns had a 4-4 record at home and were 3-6 away last season.
- Cleveland had a 3-4 record as the favored team, and posted a 3-6 record as underdogs.
- The Browns were 3-3 in the AFC North and 4-8 in the AFC overall.
Browns Impact Players
- On the ground, Nick Chubb had 12 touchdowns and 1,525 yards (89.7 per game) last year.
- In the passing game, Chubb scored one touchdown, with 27 receptions for 239 yards.
- Amari Cooper had 78 catches for 1,160 yards (68.2 per game) and nine touchdowns in 17 games.
- In 17 games a season ago, Donovan Peoples-Jones had 61 receptions for 839 yards (49.4 per game) and three touchdowns.
- In six games, Deshaun Watson passed for 1,102 yards (183.7 per game), with seven touchdowns and five interceptions, and a completion percentage of 58.2%.
- As a tone-setter on defense, Myles Garrett delivered 60 tackles, 18.0 TFL, and 16 sacks in 16 games last year.
2023-24 Browns NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Bengals
|-
|+900
|2
|September 18
|@ Steelers
|-
|+6600
|3
|September 24
|Titans
|-
|+12500
|4
|October 1
|Ravens
|-
|+1800
|6
|October 15
|49ers
|-
|+900
|7
|October 22
|@ Colts
|-
|+10000
|8
|October 29
|@ Seahawks
|-
|+3000
|9
|November 5
|Cardinals
|-
|+20000
|10
|November 12
|@ Ravens
|-
|+1800
|11
|November 19
|Steelers
|-
|+6600
|12
|November 26
|@ Broncos
|-
|+5000
|13
|December 3
|@ Rams
|-
|+5000
|14
|December 10
|Jaguars
|-
|+2500
|15
|December 17
|Bears
|-
|+6600
|16
|December 24
|@ Texans
|-
|+15000
|17
|December 28
|Jets
|-
|+1800
|18
|January 7
|@ Bengals
|-
|+900
