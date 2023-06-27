On Tuesday, Dominic Smith (.231 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 100 points below season-long percentage) and the Washington Nationals play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Bryan Woo. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-3 with a home run and an RBI) in his last game against the Mariners.

Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo

Bryan Woo TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Explore More About This Game

Dominic Smith At The Plate

Smith has seven doubles, a triple, three home runs and 26 walks while hitting .259.

In 47 of 74 games this season (63.5%) Smith has picked up a hit, and in 22 of those games he had more than one (29.7%).

He has hit a home run in 4.1% of his games this year, and 1% of his chances at the plate.

Smith has had an RBI in 14 games this season (18.9%), including four multi-RBI outings (5.4%).

He has scored in 27 of 74 games (36.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 36 .254 AVG .265 .310 OBP .353 .289 SLG .364 3 XBH 8 1 HR 2 6 RBI 12 26/10 K/BB 19/16 0 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings