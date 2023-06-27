Dominic Smith Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Mariners - June 27
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Dominic Smith (.231 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 100 points below season-long percentage) and the Washington Nationals play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Bryan Woo. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-3 with a home run and an RBI) in his last game against the Mariners.
Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Explore More About This Game
Dominic Smith At The Plate
- Smith has seven doubles, a triple, three home runs and 26 walks while hitting .259.
- In 47 of 74 games this season (63.5%) Smith has picked up a hit, and in 22 of those games he had more than one (29.7%).
- He has hit a home run in 4.1% of his games this year, and 1% of his chances at the plate.
- Smith has had an RBI in 14 games this season (18.9%), including four multi-RBI outings (5.4%).
- He has scored in 27 of 74 games (36.5%), including multiple runs twice.
Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|36
|.254
|AVG
|.265
|.310
|OBP
|.353
|.289
|SLG
|.364
|3
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|2
|6
|RBI
|12
|26/10
|K/BB
|19/16
|0
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 9.1 K/9, the ninth-best in MLB.
- The Mariners' 3.82 team ERA ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.
- The Mariners allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (78 total, one per game).
- The Mariners are sending Woo (1-1) to the mound to make his fifth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 5.09 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out came on Thursday against the New York Yankees, when he tossed 5 1/3 scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
- The 23-year-old has put together a 5.09 ERA and 12.7 strikeouts per nine innings in four games this season, while giving up a batting average of .232 to his opponents.
