The Washington Nationals, including Jeimer Candelario (.350 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Bryan Woo and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-5) against the Mariners.

Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

T-Mobile Park

Bryan Woo TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Jeimer Candelario At The Plate

Candelario is hitting .260 with 24 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 26 walks.

Candelario enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .316 with two homers.

Candelario has gotten at least one hit in 60.8% of his games this year (45 of 74), with multiple hits 20 times (27.0%).

He has gone deep in 13.5% of his games this season, and 3.2% of his plate appearances.

In 27.0% of his games this season, Candelario has driven in at least one run. In 13 of those games (17.6%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored at least once 31 times this year (41.9%), including six games with multiple runs (8.1%).

Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 35 .255 AVG .265 .333 OBP .338 .441 SLG .493 20 XBH 16 3 HR 7 14 RBI 22 31/13 K/BB 30/13 0 SB 2

Mariners Pitching Rankings