Jeimer Candelario Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Mariners - June 27
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Washington Nationals, including Jeimer Candelario (.350 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Bryan Woo and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-5) against the Mariners.
Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Jeimer Candelario At The Plate
- Candelario is hitting .260 with 24 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 26 walks.
- Candelario enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .316 with two homers.
- Candelario has gotten at least one hit in 60.8% of his games this year (45 of 74), with multiple hits 20 times (27.0%).
- He has gone deep in 13.5% of his games this season, and 3.2% of his plate appearances.
- In 27.0% of his games this season, Candelario has driven in at least one run. In 13 of those games (17.6%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored at least once 31 times this year (41.9%), including six games with multiple runs (8.1%).
Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|35
|.255
|AVG
|.265
|.333
|OBP
|.338
|.441
|SLG
|.493
|20
|XBH
|16
|3
|HR
|7
|14
|RBI
|22
|31/13
|K/BB
|30/13
|0
|SB
|2
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 9.1 K/9, the ninth-best in the league.
- The Mariners have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.82).
- The Mariners give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (78 total, one per game).
- Woo (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Mariners in his fifth start of the season. He has a 5.09 ERA in 17 2/3 innings pitched, with 25 strikeouts.
- The righty last appeared on Thursday against the New York Yankees, when he threw 5 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- In four games this season, the 23-year-old has amassed a 5.09 ERA and 12.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .232 to opposing batters.
