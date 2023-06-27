Joey Meneses Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Mariners - June 27
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Joey Meneses (.268 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 63 points below season-long percentage) and the Washington Nationals face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Bryan Woo. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Mariners.
Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Joey Meneses At The Plate
- Meneses is hitting .292 with 19 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 18 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 16th in batting average, 74th in on-base percentage, and 121st in slugging.
- Meneses will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .250 over the course of his last outings.
- Meneses has recorded a hit in 53 of 73 games this season (72.6%), including 23 multi-hit games (31.5%).
- He has gone deep in two of 73 games played this year, and in 0.6% of his plate appearances.
- Meneses has picked up an RBI in 26 games this season (35.6%), with two or more RBI in seven of those contests (9.6%).
- In 35.6% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (4.1%).
Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|34
|.290
|AVG
|.294
|.323
|OBP
|.340
|.361
|SLG
|.406
|10
|XBH
|12
|0
|HR
|2
|17
|RBI
|22
|35/8
|K/BB
|25/10
|0
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff is ninth in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners have the seventh-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.82).
- The Mariners give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (78 total, one per game).
- Woo (1-1) takes the mound for the Mariners in his fifth start of the season. He has a 5.09 ERA in 17 2/3 innings pitched, with 25 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's last time out came on Thursday against the New York Yankees, when he went 5 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- The 23-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.09, with 12.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opposing hitters have a .232 batting average against him.
