Lane Thomas Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Mariners - June 27
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Lane Thomas -- hitting .359 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Seattle Mariners, with Bryan Woo on the hill, on June 27 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-5 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Mariners.
Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Lane Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas leads Washington in OBP (.345), slugging percentage (.515) and total hits (90) this season.
- He ranks 10th in batting average, 49th in on base percentage, and 16th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB play.
- Thomas has picked up a hit in 61 of 77 games this year, with multiple hits 23 times.
- He has gone deep in 18.2% of his games in 2023, and 4.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Thomas has driven in a run in 29 games this season (37.7%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (13.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 55.8% of his games this year (43 of 77), he has scored, and in eight of those games (10.4%) he has scored more than once.
Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|37
|.311
|AVG
|.283
|.350
|OBP
|.339
|.570
|SLG
|.461
|22
|XBH
|14
|8
|HR
|6
|25
|RBI
|16
|33/8
|K/BB
|52/10
|6
|SB
|1
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff is ninth in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners have a 3.82 team ERA that ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to surrender 78 home runs (one per game), the fourth-fewest in the league.
- The Mariners will send Woo (1-1) to the mound to make his fifth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 5.09 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out was on Thursday against the New York Yankees, when he went 5 1/3 scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
- In four games this season, the 23-year-old has a 5.09 ERA and 12.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .232 to opposing hitters.
