Luis Garcia Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Mariners - June 27
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Luis Garcia -- with a slugging percentage of .447 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Seattle Mariners, with Bryan Woo on the mound, on June 27 at 9:40 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-3 with an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Mariners.
Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Garcia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Luis Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia is hitting .278 with 11 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 17 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 40th in batting average, 106th in on-base percentage, and 113th in slugging.
- Garcia has recorded a hit in 45 of 71 games this season (63.4%), including 25 multi-hit games (35.2%).
- In 7.0% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 1.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Garcia has driven home a run in 24 games this year (33.8%), including more than one RBI in 9.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in 36.6% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 11.3%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|34
|.270
|AVG
|.287
|.293
|OBP
|.336
|.404
|SLG
|.382
|10
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|2
|16
|RBI
|18
|14/6
|K/BB
|21/11
|3
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners have the seventh-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.82).
- Mariners pitchers combine to give up 78 home runs (one per game), the fourth-fewest in the league.
- Woo makes the start for the Mariners, his fifth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 5.09 ERA and 25 strikeouts through 17 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Thursday against the New York Yankees, the right-hander threw 5 1/3 scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.
- The 23-year-old has an ERA of 5.09, with 12.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents have a .232 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.