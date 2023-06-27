Luis Garcia -- with a slugging percentage of .447 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Seattle Mariners, with Bryan Woo on the mound, on June 27 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-3 with an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Mariners.

Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo

Bryan Woo TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Garcia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Luis Garcia At The Plate

Garcia is hitting .278 with 11 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 17 walks.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 40th in batting average, 106th in on-base percentage, and 113th in slugging.

Garcia has recorded a hit in 45 of 71 games this season (63.4%), including 25 multi-hit games (35.2%).

In 7.0% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 1.7% of his trips to the dish.

Garcia has driven home a run in 24 games this year (33.8%), including more than one RBI in 9.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in 36.6% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 11.3%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 34 .270 AVG .287 .293 OBP .336 .404 SLG .382 10 XBH 9 3 HR 2 16 RBI 18 14/6 K/BB 21/11 3 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings