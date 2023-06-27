On Tuesday, Ozzie Albies (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Atlanta Braves face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Joe Ryan. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Twins.

Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Joe Ryan

Joe Ryan TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ozzie Albies? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Ozzie Albies At The Plate

Albies has 14 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 22 walks while batting .262.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 68th, his on-base percentage ranks 103rd, and he is 24th in the league in slugging.

Albies has reached base via a hit in 51 games this season (of 78 played), and had multiple hits in 20 of those games.

In 21.8% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 5.4% of his trips to the plate.

Albies has picked up an RBI in 39.7% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 20.5% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in six contests.

In 41.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (10.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 38 .239 AVG .288 .296 OBP .335 .426 SLG .568 12 XBH 21 8 HR 10 27 RBI 28 29/12 K/BB 22/10 1 SB 5

Twins Pitching Rankings