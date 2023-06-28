Keibert Ruiz Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Mariners - June 28
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Washington Nationals, including Keibert Ruiz (.190 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 100 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Logan Gilbert and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a home run and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Mariners.
Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Keibert Ruiz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Keibert Ruiz At The Plate
- Ruiz has 10 doubles, nine home runs and 15 walks while hitting .235.
- In 36 of 65 games this year (55.4%) Ruiz has had a hit, and in 17 of those games he had more than one (26.2%).
- In eight games this season, he has hit a long ball (12.3%, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish).
- Ruiz has had at least one RBI in 33.8% of his games this year (22 of 65), with two or more RBI five times (7.7%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 19 games this season (29.2%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|34
|.246
|AVG
|.226
|.287
|OBP
|.293
|.360
|SLG
|.401
|9
|XBH
|10
|2
|HR
|7
|11
|RBI
|18
|13/4
|K/BB
|8/11
|0
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff is ninth in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners' 3.82 team ERA ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Mariners surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (79 total, one per game).
- The Mariners will send Gilbert (5-4) to the mound for his 16th start of the season. He is 5-4 with a 4.07 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 86 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday against the Baltimore Orioles, the right-hander tossed seven innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering two hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 26-year-old's 4.07 ERA ranks 40th, 1.019 WHIP ranks fourth, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 24th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.