Luis Garcia Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Mariners - June 28
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After hitting .282 with two doubles, a triple, three walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games, Luis Garcia and the Washington Nationals face the Seattle Mariners (who will start Logan Gilbert) at 4:10 PM ET on Wednesday.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with two RBI) in his most recent game against the Mariners.
Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Luis Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia has 11 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 17 walks while hitting .280.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 36th, his on-base percentage ranks 105th, and he is 111th in the league in slugging.
- Garcia has recorded a hit in 46 of 72 games this season (63.9%), including 26 multi-hit games (36.1%).
- In five games this year, he has hit a long ball (6.9%, and 1.6% of his trips to the dish).
- Garcia has had at least one RBI in 34.7% of his games this year (25 of 72), with more than one RBI eight times (11.1%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 26 of 72 games this year, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.
Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|35
|.270
|AVG
|.291
|.293
|OBP
|.335
|.404
|SLG
|.383
|10
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|2
|16
|RBI
|20
|14/6
|K/BB
|22/11
|3
|SB
|1
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mariners pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB.
- The Mariners have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.82).
- The Mariners give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (79 total, one per game).
- Gilbert makes the start for the Mariners, his 16th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 4.07 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 86 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Friday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he threw seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.
- The 26-year-old ranks 40th in ERA (4.07), fourth in WHIP (1.019), and 24th in K/9 (9.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
