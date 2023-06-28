How to Watch the Nationals vs. Mariners Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 28
The Seattle Mariners and J.P. Crawford will take the field against the Washington Nationals and Jeimer Candelario at T-Mobile Park on Wednesday, with the first pitch at 4:10 PM ET.
Nationals vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
- Location: Seattle, Washington
Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Nationals' 64 home runs rank 29th in MLB this season.
- Fueled by 219 extra-base hits, Washington ranks 22nd in MLB with a .395 slugging percentage this season.
- The Nationals have a team batting average of .261 this season, which ranks seventh among MLB teams.
- Washington has scored 329 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Nationals have the 17th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.319).
- The Nationals are the best at avoiding strikeouts in MLB this season with only 556 as a team.
- Washington has a 7.7 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in baseball.
- Washington has the 26th-ranked ERA (4.68) in the majors this season.
- The Nationals have a combined 1.476 WHIP as a pitching staff, third-highest in MLB.
Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Nationals will hand the ball to Patrick Corbin (4-9) for his 17th start of the season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up seven earned runs and allowed seven hits in five innings against the San Diego Padres.
- In 16 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in seven of them.
- Corbin will look to pitch five or more innings for the 16th start in a row.
- He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Nationals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/23/2023
|Padres
|L 13-3
|Away
|Patrick Corbin
|Joe Musgrove
|6/24/2023
|Padres
|W 2-0
|Away
|Josiah Gray
|Matt Waldron
|6/25/2023
|Padres
|W 8-3
|Away
|MacKenzie Gore
|Seth Lugo
|6/26/2023
|Mariners
|L 8-4
|Away
|Trevor Williams
|Luis Castillo
|6/27/2023
|Mariners
|W 7-4
|Away
|Jake Irvin
|Bryan Woo
|6/28/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Patrick Corbin
|Logan Gilbert
|6/30/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Josiah Gray
|Cristopher Sanchez
|7/1/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|MacKenzie Gore
|Zack Wheeler
|7/2/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Trevor Williams
|Ranger Suárez
|7/3/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Jake Irvin
|Andrew Abbott
|7/4/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Patrick Corbin
|Luke Weaver
